Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 5, 2021

No change in our forecast this morning. Colder air is invading the eastern corn belt and will dominate our forecast pattern for most of the next 10 days. Precipitation is leaving to the east this morning. Eastern tier counties can see some lingering snow this morning, but by midday (or sooner) we will be precipitation free in all of Ohio. Clouds dominate through the rest of the day, but we may see some breaks from time to time for a bit of sun. Temps will be below normal and winds gusty, making it feel colder.

Tomorrow may start with sun, but clouds will build through the afternoon. Another threat of snow comes to northern Ohio overnight tomorrow night into Sunday morning with the potential for a coating to an inch or two, mostly north of I-70. Then later Sunday evening and overnight a quick moving wave brings snow chances to far northern OH. This time around we can see a few inches north of US 20, but the rest of the state misses out.

Next week features a stronger wave for Monday night and Tuesday. Temps moderate some in Ohio for the outset of the frontal passage. This could trigger rain to start, but mostly we are looking at snow again, and there is potential for 1-6″ across 60% of Ohio. A reinforcing shot of cold air will be in control the rest of the week behind that front.

Strong arctic high pressure takes the reigns for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This should promote better potential for sunshine, but colder temps dominate too. The weekend (13th-14th) stays cold with partly sunny skies, but temps may not be quite as harsh. We likely do not see temps truly moderate, though, until we get fully into the week of the 15th. The map below shows temperatures compared to normal on average for the entire week next week.