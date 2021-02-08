Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 8, 2021

Share Facebook

This is a very “winter-like” forecast to start this week. Some would say “its about time”…as we really got off pretty easy in December and January. However, cold air will be parked on top of us through the next 10 days to 2 weeks and we will see a pattern with frequent chances of light snow.

Today will turn out partly to mostly sunny, although we should see clouds start to increase later this afternoon. High pressure still over eastern OH this morning and will be moving off to the east through the day. Our next front/system arrives overnight tonight and keeps snow around through tomorrow. Moisture potential is not huge, but we likely see a coating to a few inches of snow from this wave by the end of the day tomorrow. Snow will be ending in western Ohio by early afternoon, but it will take to sunset to see action end in eastern parts of the state.

Wednesday starts dry and we can even see some sun in the morning, but moisutre comes back from the southewes through the midday hours. With that, we will keep the door open for snow showres form I-70 south wedneasy afternoon and evening. Overnight those may sneak into norhtenr OH too. Total snows from this push will be a coating to an inch or two, with the best south of I-70.

Thursday is dry over most of the state except for far south central where we see some lingering clouds and moisture through early afternoon. But, overnight Thursday night rough Friday morning we have yet another quick moving wave of snow coming through that can have potential of up to 3″ with coverage at 60% of Ohio. Saturday features a chance of light snow giving a coating to 2 inches,

Sun finally returns for Sunday – Valentine’s day. WE should be dry beginning to end, but still quite cold. ITs a short lived reprieve, though, as a strong front noses into western Ohio Monday afternoon. This front has significant moisture moving with it, unlike this week’s systems. With that front, we see liquid equivalents of up to .75″…so if the front holds together and temps stay cold, we could be looking at some decent snow potential. The front has 100% statewide coverage. However, we are noting that there is plenty of time for the front to evolve and change, so stay tuned. We go drier again but colder behind the system for Tuesday the 16th and Wednesday the 17th.

Overall, temps for the next 10 days remain below to well below normal, However, even though we mention snow potential a lot in this forecast, with the exception of next Monday’s event, everything else is pretty minor in available moisture and snowfall accumulations. In fact, the map below shows cumulative snow potential through the end of Sunday combined. But, putting it all together, it will definitely look and feel a lot like winter here as we move through the first two-thirds of the month of February.