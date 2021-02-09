Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 9, 2021

Share Facebook

Plenty of on and off snow in the forecast over the next 10 days. Most of the snow will be categorized as “nuisance” snow….more bothersome in an annoying way than anything else. For example…we are seeing light snow that started overnight continue today, and will bring a coating to 4 inches total by the time it stops this afternoon and closer to evening. The heaviest part of that snow range will be from I-70 south. In terms of additional liquid…this snow is mostly dry…only a few tenths of liquid in it in southern Ohio. North of I-70, just a fresh coating to an inch today. Snow ends by early afternoon in far western counties, but lingers until sunset in far east and northeast counties. However…that’s just one event. By the time we stack several more of these on top of each other, by the end of the weekend, we will be seeing some more noteworthy combined totals. We will allude to that in a map a bit later.

We clear out briefly overnight, then clouds are by by midday tomorrow with another round of light snow. This time. a coating to an inch or two with 80% coverage, again the biggest totals in far southern and south central OH. Thursday sees lingering light snow and flurries over the southern third of OH, but nothing central an north. Southern counties can see another inch.

Friday features clouds and sun, but no new organized precipitation. Light snow is back for Saturday with a coating to an inch or two and 70% coverage. Sunday clouds will give way to some sun, and we cant rule out a few flurries near the lake. However, most snow Sunday stays farther north into Ontario. The map below shows cumulative snow potential from this morning through Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny and dry with clouds increasing late. Then a strong cold front comes through next Tuesday into Wednesday. This system could have the potential for some significant snow, but we will refrain from totals for now, as the track is still evolving. Light snow and flurries remain on the backside of that system for next Wednesday afternoon.

We should be partly sunny and precipitation free for next Thursday and Friday. However we are still quite cold with temps below normal. We see no potential for moderating temps at all through at least the 20th.