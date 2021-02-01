Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast February 1, 2021

Share Facebook

For what its worth, its Groundhogs day tomorrow, and the rodent will not see his shadow.

Now, to more pressing things…including our forecast. We continue to see our major winter storm move away to the northeast but it has slowed. We are on the backside of the system today, dealing with wrap around moisture all day long. This will bring additional light snow and flurries through the day and we can see a coating to 2-3 more inches be the time we get to midnight tonight. The snow will not be fierce, but the wrap around fairly consistent through the day. We can even wake up to a bit of light snow and flurries tomorrow morning in eastern parts of the state. Clouds dominate elsewhere for your Tuesday.

AT midweek on Wednesday we should see a bit of sun working through. However, temperatures are going to try and moderate, and any slight warmth coming over a cold, snow pack surface will be a recipe for clouds, either fog or low deck stratus. So, we will keep a more pessimistic view on sun potential for Wednesday, and then hope we are wrong.

Our frontal boundary arrives Thursday, bringing rain to most of the state, Far northern areas may see rain and wet snow mixing, but a majority of areas see rain, half an inch or less of liquid. But, cold air comes racing in quickly. So any moisture that is left Thursday overnight will change to snow, and we think that OH could see 1″-4″ of snow from overnight Thursday into Friday midday and that will have 60% coverage. A lot of this snow potential depends on track of the low and timing of the cold air. However, the cold air is likely the biggest story of the system because the cold front is dragging in an arctic air mass, which will deliver the coldest air of the season by the time we hit early next week.

We see precip end by Friday midday or early afternoon, and then should see clouds and some sun in the colder air for Saturday. Clouds are back Sunday wit the potential for a few inches of snow Sunday night into early Monday. Then temps will be dive for Monday afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see daytime highs 20 degrees below normal and will likely push to sub-zero overnight lows for a few nights as well. The map below shows morning lows next Tuesday morning. Any moisture that tries to sneak in will produce snow, although we do not see any well organized system or trough at the peak of the cold air Tuesday-Wednesday. Bundle up!