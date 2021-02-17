Ohio agriculture pushes for guidance regarding 2021 fair season

Share Facebook

This week, Ohio’s agriculture groups wrote a letter to Governor Mike DeWine asking him to release his plans for the safe operation of this year’s fairs as soon as possible. The letter, from Ohio Farm Bureau, The Ohio AgriBusiness Association, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Dairy Producers Association, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Poultry Association, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Ohio Soybean Association, also asked for $2 million in additional funding so the Ohio Expo Commission can effectively operate and prepare for a 2021 Ohio State Fair.

From the letter:

We appreciate your recognition of the importance of our fairs and your love of

4-H, FFA, livestock shows and all the great educational opportunities that are part of our fairs.

While it is hard to imagine with snow still on the ground, our fair season is just around the corner and we are very concerned that the county, independent and Ohio State fairs will not have the adequate time needed to prepare and move forward without immediate guidance from the Governor’s Office. We ask that you release your plans for the safe operation of fairs this year as soon as possible.

Many of our members count on the income from the sale of livestock for 4-H and FFA projects

and those sales are a major source of their farm income on an annual basis. Families with youth

count on these 4-H and FFA projects as learning and leadership experiences and as potential

income to start careers or attend college after their 4-H and FFA experiences. An entire fair

industry including county, independent and the Ohio State fairs, concessionaires and ride

companies all with a multitude of jobs are counting on the fact that there will be fairs in 2021

and beyond.