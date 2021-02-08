Ohio Beef Council sponsors NASCAR’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Beef Council (OBC) as part of the Federation of State Beef Councils, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, has partnered with the Daytona International Speedway to sponsor the 40th season-opening race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series – the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. The event is set for a 5 p.m. ET start on Saturday, Feb. 13, the day before the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500. Additional support from the OBC will extend consumer outreach at the Speedway on race day, enhance Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. signage on the track and make television advertising possible.

“Despite the extraordinary and challenging circumstances 2020 dealt cattle farmers and ranchers across the country, they persevered to keep the delicious beef Americans know and love on store shelves,” said Clay Burtrum, Federation Division Vice Chair for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “This sponsorship celebrates all the industry has overcome in this historic year for beef, which demonstrated that Americans continue to choose beef as their preferred protein.”

With production support from NCBA, this historic partnership provides an opportunity for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand to return to broadcast television for the second time since 2003. In December, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. returned to broadcast television after 17 years, airing a limited number of ads during the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies.

In addition to production support, NCBA, will be hosting a satellite media tour featuring celebrity chef Hugh Acheson. Chef Acheson will be interviewed by television and radio stations across the country to talk about the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and share delicious beef recipes that are perfect for tailgating, or homegating, on race day.

Erin Stickel, Chairman of the OBC Operating Committee said, “Showcasing the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. brand on broadcast television allows us to reach even more consumers at home and gives Ohio beef farmers something to celebrate on a national stage.”

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 expands a current partnership between Beef Checkoff and Daytona International Speedway. In 2020, the track produced “Race Day Recipes” on digital channels in which Speedway President Chip Wile demonstrated his beef grilling expertise to showcase the NASCAR experience – especially to campers and tailgaters who love to enjoy delicious beef recipes as part of their celebration of NASCAR events.

Precautionary measures will require all guests to be screened before entering the facility for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300. Face coverings and six-feet social distancing will be required. Information, including all ticket options and safety protocols, can be found by visiting www.DAYTONA500.com/updates or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.