Ohio’s Amanda Bush wins NCGA Fields-of-corn Photo Contest

It was a challenging year for so many, yet photographers continued to share essential farmers’ stories of perseverance through the seventh National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest.

Also unprecedented was the number of social shares, breaking records overall for NCGA’s photo contest. NCGA awarded two Grand Prizes. A grand prize was awarded for the single most popular photo, taken by Amanda Bush of Ohio, “Cotton Candy Harvest,” which gained more than 1,700 likes on Facebook. Also, one selected by a panel of judges, submitted by McCullum Steen from Illinois with the photo titled “Harvest 2020.”

“Grit and grace characterize the photos of the year,” said Beth Musgrove, NCGA Graphic Communications Manager . “The Facebook engagement this year is telling that people are appreciative of the beauty of rural America in their daily feed.”

Bush is the executive communications assistant for Ohio Farm Bureau and she grew up on a farm in Morrow County. She also interned at Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal.

“We continue to look at different ways to improve the contest by adding new categories. Livestock and Farm Pet categories highlighted more life on the farm.” Musgrove said.

Images submitted to the contest are valuable assets for NCGA in publications, social media channels and the website. The contest will re-open in spring 2021.

To view the winning photos, click here.