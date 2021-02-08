Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 191 | M.C. Reese

Share Facebook

Matt, Kolt, and Dusty are joined by Meghann Winters from the Ohio Pork Council. She talks about the upcoming Ohio Pork Congress, where Matt will be M.C’ing their luncheon on Wednesday. You can also find Kolt behind the camera running the livestream of the event! Good luck to them and the Ohio Pork Council on their event! Matt talked to Dr. Todd Price, he is the Ohio Pork Council Service Award winner this year. Dusty brings audio from Hans Kok, on factors of a successful cover crop establishment. Kolt talked to Stacie Anderson, the winner of the 2021 Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals Discussion Meet.