Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 192 | Did Matt tell Elsa a bad joke?

We’re hoping you’re staying warm and safe this week during this “snowpocalypse”! Matt, Kolt and Dusty host today and talk about last weeks Ohio Pork Congress, where Matt M.C.’ed and gave some very “Matt” jokes. We have three batches of featured audio this week. Dale talked to Damian Mason, who was the guest speaker at the Ohio Pork Congress, and Pat Driscoll of Certified Ag Dealerships. Matt has audio with Jenna Reese on progress for rural broadband.