Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 193 | National FFA Week 2021!

Happy National FFA Week everyone! This week Matt and Dusty hose with guest, Allison Engel, Ohio FFA State Treasurer. Allison talks about what’s in store of the week and what to expect from Ohio FFA! Featured audio this week includes two interviews from Dale at the Ohio Pork Council with Bryan Humphryes and Cheryl Day. Matt has audio with Megan Howard from Meyer Hatchery. And Madi Kregel has audio with Joe Helterbrand, Ohio FFA State Secretary.