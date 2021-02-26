Partnership to advance financial literacy in Ohio

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced a partnership with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) to advance and expand the use of the college’s Real Money. Real World. financial literacy program statewide. The announcement coincides with the annual America Saves Week, which aims to raise awareness about financial literacy education while helping individuals to achieve financial stability.

“Securing a sound and prosperous financial future for our state starts with our young people, and that means preparing them for the challenges that come later in life,” said Treasurer Sprague. “I’ve seen the benefits of the Real Money. Real World. curriculum first-hand, and the Treasurer’s office looks forward to working with Ohio State University Extension to reach more students and give them the personal finance skills needed to be successful.”

With the new partnership, the Ohio Treasurer’s office will assist OSU Extension with its outreach efforts to shine a brighter light on Real Money. Real World.’s innovative curriculum and reach more students who can benefit from it. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of CFAES and currently offers the financial literacy program in 45 of Ohio’s 88 counties. The program averages approximately 14,000 students annually.

“I am very excited about this partnership and how this collaboration with the Treasurer’s office will help ensure that financial literacy education is successfully offered to youth throughout the state,” said Jackie Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director of OSU Extension. “An early introduction to understanding careers, income, budgeting, credit, and financial planning pays off significantly in the long-term financial health and wellbeing of youth and the communities in which they live as they prepare for adulthood and financial independence.”

Real Money. Real World. is a financial literacy program developed by OSU Extension designed for youth ages 12-18 that emphasizes experiential learning. The curriculum includes an interactive spending simulation that provides participants the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those they will make as adults. The program increases participant awareness to real-life scenarios such as what it costs to maintain a household, what it costs to care for a child, and the level of education required for the job they desire. Since its inception in 2005, the program has had over 95,000 participants.

More information on the Real Money. Real World. curriculum can be found online at realmoneyrealworld.osu.edu/virtual-program.