Philippines may reduce pork tariffs

The Philippines’ government plans to hold a hearing to discuss a proposal to reduce its pork tariffs for in-quota and out-quota imports. Specifically, the country’s Department of Agriculture (DA) is recommending pork imports under the minimum access volume (MAV) have a 5% tariff for the next six months and a 10% tariff for the succeeding six months, compared to the current 30% tariff.

For pork imports outside the MAV, the DA proposes tariffs be reduced to 15% for the next six months and 20% in the succeeding six months, compared to the current 40%. The Philippine Tariff Commission plans to consider the DA proposal on Feb. 4. This proposal comes on the heels of NPPC’s meeting last week with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Jose Manuel Romualdez.

The National Pork Producers Council has been working with the Philippines’ government for more than a year to negotiate lower pork import tariffs. NPPC welcomes the DA’s proposal, as the Philippines holds tremendous market opportunities for U.S. pork exports.