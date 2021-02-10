Updated fertility calculator for Ohio recommendations

February 10, 2021

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Ohio State University Extension

An update to the Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio has been posted at https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytool. The Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio (Version 2021) corrects an error in calculating whole field fertilizer cost and standardizes the width of field/subfield description fields across tool forms based on user feedback.

The tool is a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet developed to support users who want to generate their own recommendations based on the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, and Alfalfa, 2020. The spreadsheet is designed to be compatible with Excel version 1997-2003 or later.

Recommendations can be generated for the following crops:

  1. Corn
  2. Corn-Silage
  3. Soybeans
  4. Wheat (Grain Only)
  5. Wheat (Grain & Straw)
  6. Alfalfa
  7. Grass Hay
  8. Grass/Legume Hay

Spreadsheet features:

  • There are 21 data lines.
  • Supports copying data soil test data from another spreadsheet or within the spreadsheet.
  • User controls whether recommendations are build/maintenance or maintenance only for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K).
  • User can select appropriate critical levels for corn/soybean rotations or wheat, alfalfa, or grass legume hay rotations for P recommendations.
  • Can select a shorter or longer buildup period than standard 4 year for P & K.
  • Total fertility needs can be determined for a 1-, 2- or 3-year application on P & K Recommendation page.
  • User can compare cost of two lime sources on lime recommendation page.
  • User can determine total cost of lime needed in the recommendation developed.
  • User can determine total cost of P & K fertilizer needed to meet the nutrient recommendation.

The spreadsheet is available at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytool.

A printed User Guide is available at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytoolguide

A video demonstration at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytoolvideo.

