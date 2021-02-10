Updated fertility calculator for Ohio recommendations

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Ohio State University Extension
An update to the Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio has been posted at https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytool. The Fertilizer Calculator for Ohio (Version 2021) corrects an error in calculating whole field fertilizer cost and standardizes the width of field/subfield description fields across tool forms based on user feedback.
The tool is a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet developed to support users who want to generate their own recommendations based on the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, and Alfalfa, 2020. The spreadsheet is designed to be compatible with Excel version 1997-2003 or later.
Recommendations can be generated for the following crops:
- Corn
- Corn-Silage
- Soybeans
- Wheat (Grain Only)
- Wheat (Grain & Straw)
- Alfalfa
- Grass Hay
- Grass/Legume Hay
Spreadsheet features:
- There are 21 data lines.
- Supports copying data soil test data from another spreadsheet or within the spreadsheet.
- User controls whether recommendations are build/maintenance or maintenance only for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K).
- User can select appropriate critical levels for corn/soybean rotations or wheat, alfalfa, or grass legume hay rotations for P recommendations.
- Can select a shorter or longer buildup period than standard 4 year for P & K.
- Total fertility needs can be determined for a 1-, 2- or 3-year application on P & K Recommendation page.
- User can compare cost of two lime sources on lime recommendation page.
- User can determine total cost of lime needed in the recommendation developed.
- User can determine total cost of P & K fertilizer needed to meet the nutrient recommendation.
The spreadsheet is available at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytool.
A printed User Guide is available at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytoolguide
A video demonstration at: https://go.osu.edu/ohiofertilitytoolvideo.