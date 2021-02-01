Zachary Cyphers and Jenna Owens

Utica FFA Participates in Agricultural Biotechnology CDE

February 1, 2021 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

By: Georgia Gamble, 2020-2021 Reporter

Congratulations to our Ag Biotechnology team! On 1/22/2021,  five members of the Utica FFA chapter participated in this career development event (CDE).  During this CDE, the team members identified lab equipment, read an SDS sheet, took a general knowledge exam and complete a lab practicum. This team placed 6th out of 27 teams.  This means they will earn a plaque, which will go on the wall outside of our classroom.  Our competitors were: Georgia Gamble- 15th, Kenneth Davenport-19th, Kathryn Ramseyer-27th,  Jenna Owens-82nd, and Zachery Cyphers 156th out of 238 participants.  Great job to all our team members!

 Kathryn Ramseyer, Kenneth Davenport, and Georgia Gamble

