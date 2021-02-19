Virtual 2021 Commodity Classic coming in early March

Share Facebook

With his pending return to the position of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack may also be returning to Commodity Classic as the keynote speaker during one of its 2021 General Sessions.

Commodity Classic has extended an official invitation to Secretary-nominee Vilsack to speak with attendees during the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic during the Closing General Session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central on Friday, March 5.

Vilsack has spoken at several Commodity Classic events over the years while he served with USDA under the Obama Administration. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Commodity Classic is being delivered digitally online March 2 to March 5, 2021.

Registration for the 2021 Special Edition is available at CommodityClassic.com. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, the first 5,000 farmers who register can do so at no charge. All other attendees can register for $20. Registration includes access to the entire week’s program as well as access to archived sessions through April 30, 2021.

The 2021 Special Edition schedule includes more than 50 educational sessions across 3-1/2 days, including executive roundtables, Learning Centers, What’s New Sessions, General Sessions and a number of ways to connect with agribusiness companies and other farmers from across the nation. A complete schedule of events is available at CommodityClassic.com.

Premier Sponsors of the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic are AGCO, Bayer, Case IH, Corteva Agriscience, John Deere and the United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff. Champion Sponsors are BASF and Syngenta. Key Sponsors are Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., Kubota, New Holland, Pioneer, Precision Planting and Valent U.S.A.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. It is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.