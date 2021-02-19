Share Facebook

On February 16th, 4 West Holmes FFA members participated in the District 2 speaking contest hosted virtually by Bellevue and Plymouth. Jayme Pennell participated in the Extemporaneous speaking, which is when you are given a topic and research it for 30 minutes, then form a speech which must be 4-6 minutes in length, Jayme received 1st. Garrett Hoiun participated in prepared speaking which is a 6-8 minute long speech over an agricultural-related topic, Garrett received 2nd place. Becca Schuch participated in the beginning prepared, which is a 4-6 minute long speech about an agricultural-related topic. Becca was 1st in her division. Emily Sheely participated in the creed speaking contest, where she recited the FFA Creed and answered questions about it, Emily received 3rd place. Jayme will be competing at the state competition on March 6th!

On February 9th, 4 West Holmes FFA members participated in the Sub-District speaking contest. Jayme Pennell participated in exempt speaking and was 2nd. Garrett Houin participated in prepared speaking and was 1st. Becca Schuch participated in beginning prepared speaking and received 1st. Emily Sheely participated in the creed speaking and was 2nd. All 4 members advanced to the District contest.