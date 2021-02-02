Woodland Wednesdays presents “A virtual walk through working woods”

Share Facebook

Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for this virtual field tour of Working Woods. Making decisions about land management can be difficult if you haven’t seen what the results actually look like in the woods. Join us for this virtual field tour of Working Woods, the demonstration forest at the Holden Arboretum, where you’ll get to experience management sites through 360 photos, videos, and maps. Whether you have an interest in conserving your woods, performing a timber harvest, or managing invasives, gain a vision for your own management by seeing these real-world demonstrations.

This online program is free, but registration is required by Feb. 16. To register visit woodlandwednesdaysfebruary2021.eventbrite.com or for more information contact Geauga SWCD at gprunty@geaugaswcd.com or 440-834-1122.

Collaborators include Natural Resources Conservation Service, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage, and Trumbull Soil and Water Conservation Districts, ODNR Division of Forestry, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Trumbull, and Portage County Farm Bureaus, and ODNR Division of Wildlife.

