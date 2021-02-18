Zane Trace FFA Members Hold 43rd Annual Sausage Breakfast

Share Facebook

Snow, wind, cold temperatures and COVID couldn’t stop the Zane Trace FFA Chapter and Adult Farmers Club from holding their annual Sausage Breakfast on Friday, February 5th at Zane Trace High School. During the week leading up to the event FFA members came to the ZT Cafeteria kitchen on a snow day to cut, season and grind meat from eight hogs that were purchased from Bay’s Food Market in Lancaster. Members of the ZT Adult Farmers club and Zane Trace Cafeteria staff instructed and assisted them in this task. The members then stuffed the sausage into casings and rolled them into links the next day.

On Friday, February 5th forty-five members of the chapter were involved in preparing and serving the sausage along with pancakes, coffee and orange juice to community members who attended the breakfast. This year due to COVID protocols, the members offered a drive through lane for meals in addition to the usual carry out and sit down options. The sit down dining was spaced out to ensure social distancing and members wanted to make sure everyone could pick up their meals safely, so the drive through was added.

Despite the challenges involved in hosting the event this year, members served nearly 600 meals and were able to raise just over $4,000.00 in donations on the morning of the breakfast. They also received $1875 in donations from area farms, businesses and community members to help purchase the hogs used to make the sausage. This allowed the chapter to approve a donation of $2500 to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and $500 to the Ross County Junior Fair after all expenses from the breakfast were accounted for.

The Zane Trace FFA Members would like to thank everyone who made this year’s breakfast possible. They would also like to invite the public to the 44th Annual Breakfast which will be held Friday, February 4th, 2022 5-9 am in the Zane Trace Cafeteria.

The ZT FFA Chapter is a satellite program of PRCTC.