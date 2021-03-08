8th Graders Take A Trip to the River Valley Ag Room

Share Facebook

By Kyla Stockdale, chapter co-reporter

Last week we had the 8th graders at River Valley Middle School come over to the high school so that they could get a taste of what all we do in the ag department. When they came over, it was during FFA week so they actually got to participate in turkey bowling as well. While visiting our advisor went through everything our classes do and even showed them some things that we’ve been working on. The 8th graders right now have been doing some pretty cool things in the middle school this year, including incubating and hatching their own chicks. We are so excited to hopefully be seeing them this upcoming school year because we know they will make some great addition to our chapter.