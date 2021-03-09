Celebrating FFA Week with Northwestern FFA

Share Facebook

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter



National FFA week is busy for every FFA chapter around the country. It is meant to be a week of celebrating the great and national organization that is the FFA. Northwestern FFA took time to celebrate the hard working members in several ways. To kick off the week, the school had spirit days, Tuesday Camo day, Thursday Pajama day, and Friday Blue and Gold or Farmer day. Each day has a different meaning that relates to our chapter. Tuesday’s camo day related to the community service project Camo, the Camo organization reached out to Northwestern FFA looking for help with their recent project that is meant to help the people in need from Honduras. Camo’s goal is to send ‘Buckets of Care’ with towels, reusable dishware, frying pans, metal spatulas, sheets, and combs. All items could be gently used but the combs were brand new. The FFA also hosted a coloring contest in order to involve the elementary school in the FFA Week celebrations. The chapter also hosted their annual teacher breakfast, where the chapter officers serve breakfast to the teachers to show appreciation for their hard work. After the teacher breakfast, for the first time ever students were also invited to breakfast this year with dodgeball, corn hole, badminton, and basketball with the officers afterwards. To finish off the week, the chapter also celebrated with a school-wide assembly with the high school and middle school students with many events. Students from every grade participated in milk chugging, tractor races, tug of war, plunger races, frozen t-shirts, and donuts on a string.