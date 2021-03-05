Conservation Stewardship Program deadline announced

Share Facebook

The next deadline for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Ohio Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding this fiscal year is March 31, 2021. Agricultural producers wanting to enhance current conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for the CSP.

Through CSP, agricultural producers and forest landowners earn payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management, buffer strips, and pollinator and beneficial insect habitat — all while maintaining active agriculture production on their land.

“CSP is designed to help farmers take their conservation activities to the next level,” said John Wilson, Acting State Conservationist for Ohio. “Our committed staff can help Ohio farmers and forest landowners identify natural resource concerns and provide technical and financial assistance to solve those problems or attain higher stewardship levels in an environmentally beneficial and cost-effective manner.”

CSP encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and new management techniques such as precision agriculture applications, on-site carbon storage and planting for high carbon sequestration rates, and new soil amendments to improve water quality. While applications for CSP are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by March 31, 2021, to be considered for 2021 funding period.

CSP, the nation’s largest conservation program in terms of participating land, is designed to help farmers have more robust conservation activities. Producers interested in CSP should call their local Ohio USDA service center.