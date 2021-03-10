Deadline to enroll for Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative Farmer Certification Program is March 31

Share Facebook

The Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative (OACI) released a video to encourage farmers to sign up for the OACI Farmer Certification program through the mobile app to help increase adoption of best management practices and recognize farmers who demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement.

Enrollment has been simplified for the OACI Farmer Certification Program, which will help farmers take conservation programs to the next level. Farmers participating in the H2Ohio program must be enrolled by March 31, 2021.

“Enrolling is easier than ever with the new streamlined account set up,” said Kris Swartz, northwest Ohio farmer and OACI chair. “Farmers can enroll using the mobile app or through our website when and where it’s most convenient. After enrolling, farmers will be eligible to become certified in 2021.”

OACI’s Farmer Certification Program will help improve soil health, yield and cost-efficiency and deliver cost savings for farmers through practical, workable soil health solutions.

The no-cost program is administered by the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and is available to farmers throughout Ohio.

To enroll in the OACI Farmer Certification program, visit OhioACI.org or download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

OACI was created as an innovative, collaborative effort of the agricultural, conservation, environmental and research communities to improve water quality. For more information, visit www.OhioACI.org.

To view the video: https://youtu.be/MerCBUtFNfU