Demo Farms Study Standing Corn Side-Dressed with Manure

Earlier this year, we brought you an update from the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network and Stateler Family Farms. The Stateler’s were testing the impacts of standing corn side-dressed with liquid swine manure. The results are in! Listen to Dale’s interview with Glen Arnold, Greg LaBarge and Anthony Stateler. This video is sponsored by the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network.
Check Also
Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 198 | Bob the Barn Guy
Matt, Kolt, and Dusty are joined by Brandon Kern of Ohio Farm Bureau. He talks …