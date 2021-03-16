Utica FFA attends District 7 Virtual Officer Training

Share Facebook

By Utica FFA Reporter Brianne Priest

On March 10 the Utica FFA officers for this up coming year met with several district 7 schools virtually for officer training. These officers will be officially installed at the banquet on Thursday April 1. We discussed lots of new ideas for this up coming year. Our goal is to gain more participation in FFA activities by educating and promoting all of the fun things we do. We ended our meeting with pizza and laughter.

The 2021-2022 Utica FFA Officer Team:

President: Kenneth Davenport

Vice President: Abby Paxton

Treasurer: Todd Orr

Reporter: Brianne Priest

Secretary: Georgia Gamble