Fair restrictions ease for upcoming season 🎙

By Kolt Buchenroth, Ohio Ag Net

In his COVID-19 Update press conference Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine told Ohio county and independent fair boards to expect a “full fair” situation this coming fair season.

“It’s our anticipation that we will be able to have full county fairs this year,” DeWine said.

He noted that social distancing will still be required on fairgrounds this summer, along with a continued mask mandate. To begin, outdoor grandstand capacity will be limited to 30%. Indoor capacity will be limited to 25%.

“We wanted to give fairs an idea of how they will be able to start their county fair,” he said.

DeWine reinforced the standing order that when the state reaches 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 citizens, all health orders, including those for county and independent fairs, will be canceled.

The Ohio Fair Manager’s Association is hopeful.

“We greatly appreciate the governor’s conference today allowing fairs to proceed as full fairs,” said Howard Call, Ohio Fair Managers Association executive director. “We’re confident that by the time we get to June 12th for the first fair, we’ll be at a much better percentage on grandstand capacity. As we all know, the grandstand can’t operate at 30%. We will continue to work with the governor and look forward to continuing conversations”

Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp praised the administration’s step toward reopening fairs.

“We appreciate Governor DeWine’s response to our request for guidelines for our county and independent fairs to move forward with the planning process for the 2021 season,” Sharp said. “These fairs bring great pride to Ohio communities and the 4-H and FFA exhibitors at our fairs proudly represent what Ohio agriculture is all about. Putting these guidelines in place will help to keep fair attendees safe and we look forward to a successful, and much needed, fair season across Ohio.”

The complete director’s order can be found here.