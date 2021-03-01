Lauren Eyre joins Aimpoint Research Agri-Food WatchDesk team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Aimpoint Research, a global, strategic intelligence firm, recently welcomed Lauren Schwab Eyre of Eaton, Ohio as an Agri-Food WatchDesk Analyst. A second-generation livestock farmer, Lauren brings tremendous agricultural knowledge, communication experience, and a passionate drive to support the future of the industry.



“I’m delighted to welcome Lauren to the Agri-Food WatchDesk,” said Brett Sciotto, Aimpoint Research CEO. “She brings a wealth of agricultural experience, especially in the livestock sector, to our diverse team as we continue to provide critical, strategic intelligence to our clients.”



Lauren is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Women’s Studies, as well as a Master of Science in Family Studies after completing her thesis, focused on food insecurity. Lauren is a recipient of the American FFA Degree and previously served as a National Collegiate Agriculture Ambassador for the National FFA.



She is a former Farrowing House Manager for her family farm operation and handled all consumer communications and education. Lauren has had several articles published in agricultural publications and was the 2015 finalist for America’s Pig Farmer of the Year and 2020 Ohio Pork Promoter of the Year. She’s involved in the Ohio Pork Producers Council, a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau and American Agri-Women. Lauren was the National Face of Farming and Ranching for the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance from 2016-2018.



Aimpoint Research is a global, strategic intelligence firm serving the agri-food value chain. Aimpoint Research offers organizations a competitive advantage by blending best practices from military intelligence disciplines with innovative research methodologies and superior analysis. Visit www.aimpointresearch.com to learn more about our capabilities.