Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competes in State FFA Evaluations

The Virtual State FFA Evaluations were recently held with several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competing in various competitions. Members became eligible for State Evaluations by placing at Regional Evaluations in February.



State FFA Degrees – Seniors Erin Baker, Sarah Blocher, Carter Gilbert, Jimmy Sutherly, Seth Wells submitted applications to receive the State FFA Degree. Their applications were approved, and they will receive their Degrees in April at the Virtual State FFA Convention.



American FFA Degrees – Graduates Elizabeth Bair, Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Luke Gilliland, Savannah Holzen, and Kearsten Kirby applied to receive the American FFA Degree. Their applications were reviewed and will now be submitted to the National FFA Organization. If approved by the National FFA they will receive their degree at the National FFA Convention in October.



Proficiency Awards – Members applied for a district and state proficiency award. They were recognized for having an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience program in one of 47 areas. Applicants just received notice of interviews for being Top 4 in the State candidates. They will now be interviewed by an industry panel of judges and be recognized at the Virtual State FFA Convention.

Emma Sutherly



Goat Production – Emma Sutherly owns and operates Team Sutherly where she is partner with her twin brother in the raising and marketing of goats. She holds an annual sale to market the kids she has raised.

Lauren Wright



Vegetable Production – Lauren Wright owns and operates Wright’s Sweet Corn, a 1acre sweet corn patch. She markets her sweet corn through a roadside stand and at the Troy Farmers Market.



Also applying were Carter Gilbert in the Service Learning Proficiency and Samuel Sutherly in Goat Production. Samuel placed third in the district.