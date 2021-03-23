Miami East-MVCTC FFA Sponsors Environmental Poster Contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

The Environmental Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a Recycling, Reducing, and Reusing contest at Miami East Elementary.



Members of the Environmental Committee visited each classroom and shared facts about the importance of recycling, reducing, and reusing materials. They then challenged the students in third grade to color and decorate an environmental-themed picture. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to one student in each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Megan Noll – Lauren Landis

Miss Stephanie Blackton – Bronson Palivec

Mrs. Katie Mason – Jackson Gray

Mrs. Elizabeth Fields – Addison Webb

Each student participating received a prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and Culver’s. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of an FFA cup. Congratulations to the winners!

Members of the Environmental Committee involved in the project were Martin Desautels, Abigail Kadel, Devin Nix, Logan Phillips, and Kyle Vernon.