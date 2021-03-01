Miami East-MVCTC March 2021 FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The Mach 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Fletcher Harris. He is the son of Jeffrey and Susie Harris. He is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Fletcher recently participated in the County and District FFA Creed Speaking Career Development Events. He placed second in the county event and fifth overall in the district. Fletcher is the co-chair and an active member of the Agricultural Advocacy Program of Activities Committee. Fletcher’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of a raising and showing market hogs at the county fair.



Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.