Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Officer Books All Get Gold

In recent weeks, the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter officers have been working hard to submit their officer books. Each officer book takes lots of time and dedication to achieve the high standings and ratings our officers received this year. The Treasurer, Tyler Kress, must receive, record and deposit FFA funds and issue receipts as well as maintain neat and accurate treasurer records. The Reporter, Kelsie Tomlinson, must plan public information programs with newspapers and other service clubs to help tell the story of FFA. She also serves as the chapter photographer to help maintain a chapter scrapbook. The Secretary, Taylor Falb, must prepare and post the agenda for each meeting, be responsible for chapter correspondence, and maintain member attendance. Congratulations to all three officers for all receiving gold ratings on their officer books. These three worked incredibly hard to keep records and submit record books for the Treasurer’s, Reporter’s, and Secretary’s books this year! They will be recognized on the state level for their achievements.