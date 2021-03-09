Northwestern FFA Agriculture Sales Team qualifies for the State Contest

Share Facebook

The Northwestern FFA Agriculture Sales team competed in the district competition on February, 23 2021. The career development event was held virtually this year through zoom. The members that competed were Ava Stoller, Desi Smith, Jadeyn Berry, and Dugan Mclaughlin. The members had to conduct a formal sales call selling this year’s product of livestock gates used in cattle production. Members also compete in a team activity where they work together to develop the pre-call plan where they identify potential questions the customer may have. The team placed 1st in the district and will move on to state that will be held virtually on March 13th. Congratulations to the team and to the best of luck at the state competition.