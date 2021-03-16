Northwestern FFA Hosts Annual Greenhand and Chapter Awards Ceremony

Share Facebook

On February 17th, 2021, the Northwestern FFA Chapter held their annual Greenhand/Chapter Ceremony. The purpose of this ceremony is to award 1st and 2nd year members for all their hard work in the program. There were many members of our chapter that received their Greenhand Degree. This is a degree given to first-year students who have demonstrated that they have a thorough understanding of the history and purpose of FFA and they have an SAE plan. Members also are required to recite the FFA creed. The members who received this degree were, Darren Basista, Issac Beun, Jozielynn Brenner, Brooklyn Brinker, Jonathan Burgess, Owen Cassidy, Kayla Cutter, Mateo Dague, Morgan Ervin, Owen Ferriman, Bladen Friend, Nathaniel Fulton, Logan Garman, Jamison Gilbert, Mallory Gilbert, Caeden Graham, Aaron Hales, Will Hamey, Elle Hanshaw, Kelly Harper, Keegan Johns, Brianna Lance, Anthony Linscott, Austin Mooney, Avery Mullet, Mason Myers, Joshua Pinkley, Carson Polak, Denny Ray, Alexa Riffel, Ella Saal, Caydence Scale, Ethan Schwartz, Andrew Sims, Miranda Smith, Chloe Starcher, Thomas Stawicki, Brook Stinemetz, Easton Thomas, Emily Thompson, Mariah Thompson, Alysa Troyan, Anthony Welch, Mary Wellert, Gavin Witucki, Taylor Wurst, and Madalyn Yasch. All of these members achieved all the requirements and were awarded their Greenhand Degrees.

The chapter also had several members who earned their Chapter FFA degree. These members are 2nd year students in the Agricultural program at Northwestern High School. There were sixteen recipients of this degree this year. The chapter degrees are awarded to 2nd year FFA members that have demonstrated the skills of a Greenhand, plus additional standards set by the Chapter, State and National organization, including a six minute speech, leading a class discussion and investing 50 hours or earning $150 in an approved SAE. This year the Chapter Degree recipients are Kaleb Badger, Kirsten Boreman, Aubrey Browning, Haley Caldwell, Hayden Cline, Audrey Franks, Jacoby Gilbert, Andrew Hatfield, Melanie Imhoff, Gabby Ream, Ava Stoller, Kade Tegtmeier, Troy Tope, Lauren Vaughan, Preston Wilcox, and Hanna Wilson.

Northwestern FFA is lucky to have so many passionate and dedicated members. Congratulations to these members for their hard work and dedication, may you continue this effort in your future endeavors.

Another thank you to State Sentinel Victoria Snyder and Greg Dague for sharing their wisdom and experiences with our members. Mr. Dauge is a 1997 graduate of Northwestern and former FFA member. While a student at Northwestern, Mr. Dauge served as Chapter Secretary and Chapter President. After graduation, he served as the 1997-1998 District 3 President and 1998-1999 State FFA President while earning his State and American FFA Degrees. Greg’s SAE was Dairy Entrepreneurship and Dairy Placement, winning the State Dairy Proficiency award in 1998 and he was a Star State Farmer finalist in 1997 and 1998.Greg then served 13 years in the United States Marine Corps deploying on 6 combat tours as a Tactical Air Controller in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served as a Marine Security Guard at the US Embassies in Vietnam, Peru, and Iraq. Greg is currently the Program Team Lead for a Department of Defense contract supporting the Marine Corps and Navy’s tactical aviation computer systems training. With this position, Greg spends 3 weeks every month in Washington DC for Government coordination. Greg and his wife Ada have two children, Noelia and Mateo. We are very thankful for everyone who came.