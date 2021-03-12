Northwestern FFA Public Speaking Competes at the State Contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

This year, the Northwestern FFA Public Speaking team competed virtually through zoom. There were two members who competed in the contest under two different categories. Kirsten Boreman competed in the Beginning Prepared Speaking and Kade Tegtmeier in the Extemporaneous Speaking contests. In the Beginning Prepared speaking contest, contestants must write and deliver a six to eight minute speech about a topic in agriculture and present it in front of a board of judges where they are judged on their presentation skills. In the Extemporaneous Speaking contest, contestants must showcase their agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet by giving a speech and answering questions with limited prep time. The two students placed first in the district contest on February 10th, and qualified to represent Northwestern FFA at the state level on March 6th.

On March 6th, Kirsten and Kade competed in the state competition. Kirsten’s prepared speech, titled ‘Changes in the Dairy Industry’ was 5th in the state for her division of Beginning Prepared. For the Extemporaneous contest Kade drew the topic of ‘Biosecurity in Agriculture’ and placed 6th in his division. Northwestern is proud of our younger members for stepping into uncomfortable situations and participating in this competition. Congratulations to you both!