Northwestern FFA’s Fundraisers

By Jadeyn Berry, chapter reporter

The Northwestern FFA Chapter just finished up their annual strawberry sale fundraiser. The delicious flavorful Florida fresh strawberries were delivered March 3rd and dispersed by the members. Members sold a grand total of 555 flats of strawberries this year. We are very thankful for our supporters of the chapter who bought strawberries this year. Be sure to check with a local Northwestern FFA members this time next year to purchase.

Don’t forget to keep eye out for our upcoming annual greenhouse flower fundraiser this May! We will be posting updates on our social media as well as our website!Facebook: Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter Instagram: northwestern_ffa_1951