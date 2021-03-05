Share Facebook

The Norwayne FFA celebrated National FFA Week February 22-26 this year with lots of fun events. Monday the chapter started building food pantry boxes (a project sponsored by the Romich Foundation) that will be placed around the Creston community. Throughout the week, members painted and assembled the boxes. On Wednesday, the chapter held its annual Degree Ceremonies during the school day. This year, 29 members received their Discovery Degree, 17 members received their Greenhand Degrees, and 10 members received their Chapter Degrees. Following the ceremonies, members celebrated with pizza and ice cream in the ag room. FFA members also celebrated their advisor, Ms. VanTyne, who was announced as a top 10 finalist for the Golden Owl Award. Thursday, the chapter hosted its annual luncheon for Norwayne staff. This year’s Tractor Day will be held Friday, March 5.