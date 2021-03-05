Norwayne FFAannual Feed-a-Farmer lunch

Share Facebook

Norwayne FFA held its annual Feed-a-Farmer lunch on Monday, February 15. The lunch was held at the former Creston Middle School, now known as the Creston Community Building. Many of the people invited to participate in the lunch were farmers and their families local to the community and Norwayne school district. Norwayne FFA members assembled take-out meals consisting of burgers, hotdogs, macaroni and cheese, and desserts before the event and handed them out to farmers from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. that day. Norwayne kindergarteners also created “thank you” pictures to pass out to the farmers with their meals. This is a well-known event to the farmers of the community, and the FFA chapter loves supporting them and giving thanks for their hard work.