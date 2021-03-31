OABA announces newly elected Board of Directors

Share Facebook

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce the newly elected members to the Board of Directors.

Representing the Agrichemical industry: Nick Franks, Tyler Grain & Fertilizer Co.

Representing the Feed industry: Anne Staugler, Big K Mills, Inc.

Representing the Grain industry: Travis Algren, Consolidated Grain & Barge Inc.

Representing the Members-at-Large: Heath Barnes, Mercer Landmark and Jeff Osentoski, Heritage Cooperative

“Our Board of Directors contribute their time, experience and expertise for the good of the industry and the association,” said Chris Henney, OABA president and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome our newest board members and congratulate those that were reelected.”

The newly elected members were announced at the OABA Annual Meeting on March 24. Algren and Barnes are new members on the board; Franks, Osentoski and Staugler were reelected by OABA members. The respective terms for these board members will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Below is the complete list of Board members:

Chairwoman: Jackie Seiber — L W Seibert Farms, LLC

Vice Chairman: Robert Mullen — Nutrien

Immediate Past Chairman: Nathan Louiso — Axis Seed

Travis Algren — Consolidated Grain & Barge Inc.

Heath Barnes — Mercer Landmark

Ed Burtch — Burtch Seed Company, Inc.

Clark Carroll — Gerald Grain Center, Inc.

Scott Crowder — Central Ohio Farmers Co-op

Nick Franks — Tyler Grain & Fertilizer Co.

Grant Gates — Morral Companies, LLC

Jeff Osentoski — Heritage Cooperative

Blake Rossel — Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Ann Staugler — Big K Mills, Inc.

Bill Wallbrown — Deerfield Ag Services, Inc.

John Ward II — Assured Partners – ABIS/J.H. Ward

The OABA Board of Directors consists of 15 individuals who represent various segments of the agribusiness industry in Ohio, including feed, seed, fertilizer, grain and agrichemical sectors. Board members are elected by OABA member companies to three-year terms and can serve two terms.