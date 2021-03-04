OACI enrollment must be completed by March 31 for H2Ohio participants

The Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative (OACI) is a partnership between agriculture, conservation, environmental and research communities to recognize farmers for their dedication to advancing methods that improve water quality in Ohio and increasing the number of best management practices being implemented on farms.

The OACI Farmer Certification Program will help farmers, throughout Ohio, take conservation programs to the next level with a free, confidential analysis. Enrollment is the first step in engaging with the OACI certification program and takes just minutes to complete. To enroll in the Farmer Certification Program, download the app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or visit oaci.azurewebsites.net/.

Those in the H2Ohio program, must be enrolled in OACI by March 31, 2021.

OACI offers resources and education that farmers need to proactively employ modern, science-based practices on their farms and better demonstrate how those efforts are improving water quality over time.

By collaboratively learning and sharing information across environmental and agricultural communities, Ohio’s water quality advocates stand as united, committed to identifying nutrient management and water quality solutions and helping farmers execute them.

OACI was formed to accomplish two key goals: