OFSWCD officers elected

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (OFSWCD) is pleased to announce the officer slate for 2020-21 as confirmed by the OFSWCD Board and Delegates.

During the Annual Conservation Partnership Meeting, held virtually this year, Matt Peart, a Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) supervisor, assumed the role of the President. Peart is a first-generation farmer from West Salem.

“It is not one person, committee or game plan that makes the difference. It is a team with the same heart and the same goals that will make an impact and a difference for the betterment of conservation in Ohio,” Peart said.

In addition, Jeff Duling, a Putnam SWCD supervisor, assumed the role of 1st Vice President. Samantha Steiner, a Warren SWCD supervisor, assumed the role of 2nd Vice President. Dave Anspach, a Clermont SWCD supervisor, remained in the Secretary-Treasurer role and, Bob Short, a Williams SWCD supervisor, who completed his two-year role as President moved into the Past President role.

This meeting brought together hundreds of conservation leaders throughout the state, including Supervisors and staff from Ohio’s 88 county SWCDs, and staff from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The OFSWCD is a non-profit organization providing support and assistance to Ohio’s 88 county Soil and Water Conservation Districts. County SWCDs provide a variety of conservation related assistance and programs to landowners and users of Ohio’s working lands — working hard to keep soils productive and waters clean throughout the state of Ohio.