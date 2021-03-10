Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 10, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry today, but clouds will be increasing later this afternoon and evening. Strong flow out of the south will keep temps mild for your Wednesday.

Rain arrives tomorrow, but may wait to really ramp up until later afternoon and evening, then continue overnight through the first half of Friday. Rain totals are on track to be .25″ to .75″ with a few isolated 1″ totals possible, particularly southwest. Coverage of rain will be 90%. The map below is an updated look at rain potential tomorrow through Friday midday.

We see clouds break up Friday afternoon, and then we turn out partly to mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday. Tempt Saturday will be cool, but we see milder temps again for Sunday.

Rain is back Monday with .25″-.75″ amounts and coverage at 80% of the state. A slightly unsettled pattern comes behind that next Tuesday with a few lingering scattered showers, but nothing overly dramatic. We should be partly sunny on Wednesday.

Thursday a strong system with origins in the central plains comes to the eastern corn belt. We could be looking at some significant moisture across Ohio, with liquid equivalent of .25″-1″ with coverage at 100%. However, there is some significant cold air trying to come in as well, so right now we have to at least leave the door open to some wet snowflakes before that event is over. The frontal complex will open the door to significantly colder air to finish the 10 day period and start the first half of the extended 11-16 day window. The good news is that the cold air blast will only linger a few days. The bad news is that it will be a significant chill over the entire state. The map below shows morning lows Tuesday the 23rd.