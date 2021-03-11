Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 12, 2021

Share Facebook

A few lingering showers this morning in areas from I-70 south, but by midday we are dry in all areas of the state. We turn out partly to mostly sunny today, but a little cooler behind the front and moisture that moved through the state yesterday. We will continue to see dry weather through the weekend with full sunshine and high pressure close by. Temps should remain seasonal, and then start to warm later Sunday. Monday looks to remain dry too, but we can expect clouds to develop in the afternoon.

Our next round of moisture arrives Monday night and lingers through Tuesday midday. Rain totals will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. After a few hours of a break, we see a second wave of moisture for Tuesday night through Wednesday midday. Rain totals there will be a few hundredths to .4″ and coverage at 50%. Combined, we see pretty good coverage across the state from the two waves, and .25″-.75″ totals. The map below shows the spread. The feel of the midweek period will be a little unsettled.

Behind that moisture we go dry again for the balance of the 10 day period, from Wednesday night through Sunday (21st). Temps though will be chilly, as Canadian air makes a push to the southeast across the eastern corn belt. We expect below normal temps for that 5 day period, but also should start to see temperatures moderation early in the week of the 22nd for the extended 11-16 day period. While chilly, these temps will not hold a candle to the cold air we saw back in February. We expect this cold surge will stall soil temps out in the low to mid 40s through at least the 24th. The extended period likely continues the dry pattern through the 27th.