Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 16, 2021

Lingering moisture will try to exit Ohio today. Additional moisture totaling a few hundredths to a tenth or two can be seen over 50% of the state, and the rest of the region will see plenty of clouds. Sunshine breaks through the clouds in western OH this afternoon, but eastern locations likely will wait to see clearing until closer to sunset. Today should be not quite as cold and winds not as strong.

We turn out partly sunny and pleasant tomorrow. Clouds increase late in the day. However, moisture really does not get started until near or after midnight. Rain continues through Thursday and into Friday midday. Rain totals can be from .25″ to 1.25″ with coverage at 95% in Ohio. This will be a significant rain event. Rain totals from the late week system are shown on the map below.

We dry down late Friday and Friday night. Then as high pressure settles in over the top of us, we are turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry for the weekend with temps normal to above normal. The pattern continues Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds increase Tuesday night and we can see a minor front show up later next Wednesday. However, the main focal point of precipitation looks to be farther north and west, over WI, MI and then into Ontario. Right now we are projecting we can escape with just clouds and minimal rain threats. The dry pattern then continues through most of the extended period. We may end up waiting until the turn of the month for our next strong storm complex to cross all of Ohio.