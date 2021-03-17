Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 17, 2021

Share Facebook

Better sunshine across the state today and we stay dry for the entire daytime period. Today’s highs will be above normal. Rain is still on the way, but really does not begin in earnest over most of Ohio until midnight or shortly before. Once the rain starts (SW Ohio first, then spreading across the rest o the state) it will continue through early Friday morning. As of sunrise Friday, we will see rain out of most of the state, but it can linger in far eastern and southern areas into mid morning Friday. All told, we expect .25″-1.5″ rain totals over 100% of Ohio. See map below. Those rain totals are up from previous forecasts, as it looks like track of the low will keep moderate rain bands over central Ohio for a longer period of time.

We start to dry down Friday afternoon as clouds break for sun. Initially we are a little cooer, but temps moderate nicely for the weekend Saturday and Sunday, and continue to be mild early next week Monday and Tuesday. Evaporation should push at least .2″ of moisture per day.

A cold front returns to the eastern corn belt late Tuesday into Wednesday .However, it looks to rain most of its available moisture out back to our west over IN, IL, and up into MI. We will not call the period dry, but moisture potential looks minor at this point, a few hundredths to no more than a tenth or two, and coverage 50% or less. We return to partly sunny skies and near normal temps to finish Wednesday and for all of next Thursday. We do see a front trying to exit the central plains again late next week, Thursday into Friday, which may set up a rain event for us late Friday night (26th) into Saturday the 27th.