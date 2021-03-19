Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 19, 2021

Share Facebook

We dry down today. High pressure builds over Michigan today, and we feel the effects down here. We turn out partly sunny, but stay on the cooler side of things today. Tomorrow, as we start to shift onto the backside of high pressure, south winds develop and will bump temps a bit, and we continue to see temperature moderation to finish the weekend and for the first half of next week. We stay sunny and dry all the way through Wednesday midday to early afternoon before clouds start to build.

Scattered showers cross the state Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Moisture potential is not that great…only a few hundredths to .25″ over 60% of the state. The best rains will be focused over the northern half to third of Ohio. Then we take a break for later Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday of next week looks quite wet, as a strong low lifts out of the Mid Mississippi Valley to our southwest and comes right across Ohio. That track puts us in line to see some strong rains, from half to 1.5″ over 100% of the state. We may see higher totals. The map below is a very preliminary look at the event, with the track of the low being very important. Right now there is no consensus among computer models and data in any way shape or form…so we fully expect this precipitation forecast to change substantially in the coming days.

Behind the system we put together 2 dry days for Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th to finish the 10 day window. However, looing farther west, another cold front is looming, and it could lead to an active week as we finish March and start April in the extended 11-16 day forecast window.