Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 2, 2021

Fully dry for the next week. Days 8-9-10 of our 10 day forecast window may be up for some debate on moisture potential, but even there, we think we are looking at more dry air than anything else.

The next 7 days are dry, plain and simple. The map below shows full combined rain totals through next Monday evening. Only the temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster. Today we will be chilly, but should not be as cold as yesterday. Tomorrow temperatures moderate, then stay normal to above normal Thursday. We cool down again to finish the week and for the weekend. Then temps warm substantially to start next week on Monday. We see full sunshine basically the entire week long period, with varying degrees of fair weather clouds.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week (the days “8-9-10″) will be mild, but the south flow will bring potential for a little more moisture. We expect more clouds, to be sure. But precipitation is a far less confident bet. Tuesday we cant rule out sprinkles over about 60% of Ohio, but Wednesday will just feature a mix of clouds and sun. A more organized front arrives next Thursday, the 11th, and honestly is our only well organized chance of rain from the next 10 days. We can see rains of .25″-.75” next Thursday, as things stand right now, and the map below shows how it could be spread. There is plenty of time of for the situation to change, but in the mean time, we are looking at well below normal precipitation and normal to above normal temps for the first half of March.