Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 22, 2021

Sunny warm and dry today. Temps will be well above normal. Tomorrow looks pleasant as well, but will feature clouds developing late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers can pop up overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday, but we see rain totals in there of only a few hundredths to a tenth or so. Coverage will be 50% or less.

Our big weather maker for this week comes Thursday through Friday. We may get some breaks in the cloud cover early, but rain really develops in earnest by Thursday afternoon. Rain continues through overnight and into Friday midday before ending. Rain totals from this event will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. See map below. However, bigger rain totals will not be too far to the south. We have a concern about far southern OH creeping closer to 1″ totals. But, the big rains (over 2″) will stay well west over IL, WI and then into the northern Great Lakes. The placement of the heavier rains will be extremely dependent on the track of the low pressure center, so stay tuned, we may be tweaking rain totals as we get closer to the event over the next few days.

We clear out some Friday afternoon and stay partly sunny Saturday, but will be cooler. Clouds are back overnight Saturday night and Sunday with scattered showers likely. Rain totals will be under .25″ in most areas, and we can expected coverage at 75%. Much cooler air comes in behind this system, making Monday rather chilly, even through we should see at least a mix of clouds and sun.

Temps moderate next Tuesday and Wednesday to finish the month. While we expect full sun for Tuesday (30th) we likely see clouds develop for Wednesday (31st) and wont rule out a few scattered showers at this time. However, available moisture is pretty limited so precipitation totals look to be minor.