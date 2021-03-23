Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 23, 2021

Share Facebook

We squeeze in one more completely dry day today, but the pattern is going to get more active and wet starting tomorrow and going forward through most of the next 2 weeks. WE see at least 4 systems in the next 4 weeks, and a couple of them will produce significant moisture.

Today we continue to see some sunshine and good south flow will take temps above normal once again. However, clouds are building off the the west and will shroud the sun in western Ohio likely as we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers hold off until after sunset and really will probably not develop in any major way until closer to midnight. Scattered showers continue off an on through tomorrow, but will only produce a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 70% of Ohio. Overall, while it will be a damp feeling day, tomorrow will not be that wet.

After about a 12-15 hour break, rains return on Thursday, coming up from the southwest. Rains will be most significant from Thursday midday through Friday early afternoon. We expect rain totals to be .25″-1.25″ over 100% of Ohio. Moisture tapers off Friday afternoon and we could even see some clearing overnight Friday night. The map below shows moisture potential for that Thursday-Friday system.

A short break comes for Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun, but we need to emphasize “short”! Clouds are back overnight Saturday night and we will be dealing with on and off showers through Sunday. Moisture totals are not that impressive, but we can still pick up a .1″-.4″ with coverage at 60% of Ohio. The more impressive feature that comes out of that system will be a significant cold air blast. Temps drop quickly Sunday night and will be quite chilly for Monday and Tuesday…well below normal.

We are mostly dry for Monday and Tuesday and see some sunshine. South winds return Wednesday, allowing temps to moderate a bit. Clouds also likely build next Wednesday afternoon, ahead of our last front of the 10 day period, which shows up next Thursday. That front has the potential to be a significant rain maker again, and couple produce moderate to heavy precipitation totals.

The extended period features at least one and perhaps 2 more systems. So overall, we are definitely moving into a wetter pattern. However, our mostly dry soil profile will handle these early rains with relative ease. The latter part of our forecast window is where we need to watch closely for heavier rain development.