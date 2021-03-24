Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 24, 2021

Share Facebook

No significant change in thoughts this morning. We will be a little damp today, and shift into a wetter pattern tomorrow for the next week to 10 days. Today will feature plenty of clouds and scattered showers will be around for a large part of the day. However, moisture does not look that impressive, and will be limited to mostly a few hundredths to .15″ over 80% of Ohio. Rain chances diminish after sunset.

Tomorrow, rain arrives in SW Ohio by midday and then spreads through the rest of the state through evening, overnight and finally ends early Friday afternoon. Rain totals will end up in a range from .25″-1.” with coverage at 100%. The biggest rains will come overnight into early Friday morning. The map below shows updated thoughts on our rain tomorrow and Friday. We should see clouds break up later Friday afternoon and clearing to try and move in overnight.

Saturday starts with sun, but clouds quickly return over northern OH. Scattered showers show up mid to late afternoon and then continue through sunrise Sunday morning. Rain totals are not large, but we can see .1″-.4″ over 75% of Ohio. The more impressive feature with that little event is a surge of cold air coming in behind for Sunday afternoon. As sunshine returns, we take temps down. WE stay below normal for the start of next week. Mostly sunny skies will be here next Tuesday as temperatures moderate again.

Our next strong front is slated for Midweek next week. The front brings rain for Wednesday, and that rain ends near or before sunrise next Thursday. Rain totals an be .25″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. But, then we go dry again to finish the 10 day forecast period late next week.

The extended period starts dry too. The next chance of moisture comes as minor showers for Easter Sunday, .1″-.3″ worth. Then we are fully dry the rest of the extended period for the week of the 5th. However, a significant surge of cold air is looking to dive south for that period too..so while we expect dry weather, evaporation will be slowed with below normal temps, in spite of a decent amount of sun.