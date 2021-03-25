Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 25, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Wet weather develops over Ohio in the next 24 hours. Rain will be moving up from the southwest. Scattered showers are into SW OH by mid to late afternoon, and then the rain continues to spread across the state overnight and through tomorrow midday. The track of the low continues to be to our west, running from St. Louis to Terre Haute to Kokomo, IN, and eventually to near Coldwater MI. That track will keep the heaviest rain over NW IN. So, our moisture totals will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of OH.

We expect clouds to break tomorrow late afternoon and evening, with sun still holding on Saturday morning. Clouds build Saturday afternoon and scattered showers move through later in the day through the overnight and into early Sunday. That rain can bring another few hundredths to .3″ to 70% of Ohio. Much colder air spills in behind the front for Sunday afternoon. Clouds give way to sun to finish Sunday.

Dry and chilly Monday. Tuesday clouds increase again. Another strong storm complex arrives next Wednesday and Thursday bringing rain and the potential for thunderstorms. Rain totals will run from .5″-1.5″ with coverage back close to 100%. The heaviest part of that system will move through central and southern Ohio.

Dry to finish the 10 day forecast period for next Friday through most of the Easter weekend. We can see a few scattered showers develop late Easter evening. Moisture totals do not look impressive at this time. Behind that most of the extended 11-16 day forecast period looks dry, but we also still see some significant cold air that may be trying to move south for that first full week of April.