Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast March 26, 2021

Moisture is lifting away to the north and east this morning, and we should end up with a partly sunny sky for the balance of the day. Temps will be a little cooler than yesterday, but will stay above normal. We see fair weather tonight, and sunshine for a good part of tomorrow as well.

Clouds increase tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers will drift across Ohio after midnight tomorrow night through early afternoon Sunday. Rain totals look to be a few hundredths to a few tenths. We will point out that one models is significantly wetter for that time period, but is not in good agreement with everything else we are looking at…but keep an eye out.

Cooler air comes in for Sunday night and Monday, but we should see some sun for Monday to start the work week. Scattered showers develop Tuesday afternoon, bringing .1″-.4″ with 80% coverage. A similar story unfolds Wednesday with a cold front coming through the eastern corn belt. The front produces another .1″-.5″ with 90% coverage. The map below shows combined rain totals for the Tue-Wed period. The more impressive result of the front will be a much colder blast of temps to finish the week. We see sunshine returning for Thursday and Friday, but temps will be chilly, and below normal.

Easter weekend looks good, with sunshine and blue sky. Temps moderate and will be seasonal. We keep the dry weather going into the first full week of April, the week of the 5th. Good evaporation will be seen and net drying should be the rule for most of that week. The jury is still out on cold air for that week and how far south it wants to dig.